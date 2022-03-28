Move to create new districts raises hopes of promotee officers

March 28, 2022 23:45 IST

Many eagerly await postings in new districts

With the proposed bifurcation of the districts from 13 to 26 likely to materialise soon, a large number of promotee IPS officers are eagerly awaiting their posting as Superintendent of Police (SP) for the new districts.

It is being talked in official circles that the new districts are likely to come into force within the next few weeks and that efforts are on to identify key officers such as Collectors, SPs and Joint Collectors, to head the administration.

As far as SP rank officers are concerned, a senior police officer says that there is no shortage as there are about 25 promotee SP rank officers waiting in the wings, apart from a few young DSP rank IPS officers.

There has never been a shortage of SP rank officers, as when the districts were 13 the police districts were 18 in the State. So the task on hand is only to identify eight more SP rank officers.

Explaining the police district concept, the officer says East Godavari has two police districts, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada; and similarly Visakhapatnam has two, Visakhapatnam (Rural) and Visakhapatnam city.

There are SP rank officers at Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada and a police commissioner for Visakhapatnam city and an SP for Visakhapatnam (rural). What is now needed is an SP for Alluri Sitaramaraju district, which will be headquartered at Paderu, he says.

It is also learnt that there will be no shortage of IAS officers and the government is mulling to go back to the old system of having one Collector and one Joint Collector per district. Currently, some districts have more than one Joint Collector.

Reconstitution of districts

Reorganisation of districts is not a new concept and it has been happening since the British era. The district of Visakhapatnam was carved out of Northern Circars in 1802, with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

According to historian of Visakhapatnam Edward Paul, L.G.K. Murray was appointed as the first District Collector by the colonial rulers in 1803. And at that time Chicacole (present Srikakulam area) was part of the Visakhapatnam district. This was then the largest district under Madras Presidency and probably also the largest in the country, he says.

In 1950, the Visakhapatnam district was bifurcated creating Srikakulam district with Srikakulam town as the headquarters. In 1979, Vizianagaram district was carved out of Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam with Vizianagaram town as the headquarters, adds Mr. Paul.