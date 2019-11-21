Move to appoint contract doctors at VSGH opposed

Several trade unions of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), irrespective of their political affiliations, on Wednesday urged the management to drop its proposal to recruit doctors and paramedical personnel for the Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) on a contract basis.

In a memorandum submitted to RINL Director (personnel) K.C. Das, trade union leaders N. Rama Rao, J. Ayodhyaram, Padi Trinadha Rao, G. Venkat Rao, G. Bose Babu, D. Appa Rao and B. Pydiraju pointed out that the VSGH was being managed with only permanent employees recruited by the Medical Department of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) till date.

Staff crunch

The hospital, which once had a strength of 386 staffers, now has left with only 308 employees due to retirement over the years. Opposing the plans of recruiting employees on a contract basis, the memorandum pointed out how the strike by contract sanitary workers had hit the hygiene and services at the hospital.

The union leaders appealed to the management to consider their request in the larger interest of the RINL fraternity.