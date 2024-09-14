ADVERTISEMENT

Mountain Dew Vizag Half Marathon to be organised on October 6

Published - September 14, 2024 09:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakha Trail Running Association(VTRA) on Saturday announced that the third edition of the Mountain Dew Vizag Half Marathon 2024 will be held on October 6 here.

Organisers said at least 1,500 people across the country are expected to participate in it, which will be conducted as a part of the World Wildlife Conservation Week in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP).

This race will start at Vizag zoo and passes through the picturesque beach road and returns to the zoo.

The total prize money for the race is ₹3 lakh which is distributed across the race categories, said the race director Dr. Krishna Chaitanya.

More details of the race can be obtained at www.vtra.run or phone number 9962071007

