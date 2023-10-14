MoU signed for modernisation of Visakhapatnam port offices at ₹30 crore

October 14, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority and NBCC India Limited(National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Saturday for modernisation and renovation of various office buildings located in Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

The approximate cost of the project is ₹30 crore which will enhance the utilisation of office space by providing modernised cabins at the work stations duly creating congenial working atmosphere whereby boosting the performance of the employees and staff to the maximum level.

The MoU is signed by chairman M. Angamuthu and P.S. Rao, General Manager-Retail of NBCC India Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.