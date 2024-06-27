GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Motorists relieved as authorities remove Aganampudi toll gate

TDP supporters reach spot to celebrate, hail MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao for keeping his promise of removing it within a month of taking charge.

Published - June 27, 2024 09:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Toll collection counters removed at Aganampudi toll plaza in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Toll collection counters removed at Aganampudi toll plaza in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The authorities removed the toll gate at Aganampudi in the city in the wee hours of Thursday, bringing relief to commuters.

Motorists plying between Anakapalli and Gajuwaka have expressed happiness as the long-pending demand was fulfilled.

It may be remembered that two days ago, activists from the TDP and JSP staged a protest at the toll plaza, demanding the authorities close it immediately.

On Thursday morning, the toll collection counters at the toll plaza were removed. TDP supporters who reached the spot hailed Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao for keeping his promise to remove the toll gate within one month of taking charge.

They said that residents of Gajuwaka, Peda Gantyada, Kurmannapalem, Duvvada, Sriharipuram, Parawada, Anakapalli, Lankelapalem, Parawada had suffered due to forceful and unauthorised toll collection.

“Locals have suffered due to this toll gate for five years. Vendors and small-scale business people who needed to travel between Anakapalli and Gajuwaka have especially been hit by it. Middle-class people were forced to pay tolls even when they had to go to attend family functions. The TDP promised to close the toll gate after coming to power, and it kept that promise,” said a TDP supporter.

The protestors said that despite protests and agitations, the toll gate has continued here for the last five years.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

