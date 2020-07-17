‘Motorists can avail 18 RTA services with OTP’

Here is good news for motorists going to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Office to avail of 18 different services offered by the Transport Department.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to maintain social distancing, the authorities have made certain changes in the software to allow motorists to avail of these services from the comfort of their homes. Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that the public had to come to the RTA Office to give their biometric details. The software change allows the generation of an OTP (one-time password), which would be sent to the registered mobile number of the motorist. The OTP would enable them to access 18 different services like change of vehicle ownership, NOC cancellation, address change, re-registration of vehicles, new permit and permit renewal.

The OTP would be sent to the mobile number, linked to the Aadhaar card of the motorists.