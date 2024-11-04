ADVERTISEMENT

Motorist dies in road accident in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 04, 2024 05:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A young motorist died on the spot after being hit by an RTC bus near Mohini film theatre on the Gajuwaka main road here on Monday morning. The police reached the spot, retrieved the body from the accident spot and sent it to the KGH for post-mortem. The police are yet to collect the details of the deceased and the vehicle.

Lorry overturns

In another incident, a lorry hit the median and overturned on the Sheelanagar - NAD Kotta Road in the city limits. Traffic was stopped for about 15 minutes as the police removed the vehicle with the help of a crane. None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident.

