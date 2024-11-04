GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorist dies in road accident in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 04, 2024 05:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A young motorist died on the spot after being hit by an RTC bus near Mohini film theatre on the Gajuwaka main road here on Monday morning. The police reached the spot, retrieved the body from the accident spot and sent it to the KGH for post-mortem. The police are yet to collect the details of the deceased and the vehicle.

Lorry overturns

In another incident, a lorry hit the median and overturned on the Sheelanagar - NAD Kotta Road in the city limits. Traffic was stopped for about 15 minutes as the police removed the vehicle with the help of a crane. None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident.

Published - November 04, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.