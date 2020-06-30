Visakhapatnam

Motorcyclist dies in road accident

Staff Reporter Staff Reporter 30 June 2020 23:10 IST
Updated: 30 June 2020 23:10 IST

A motorcyclist died in a road accident at Isukathota Junction here on Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred when an RTC bus hit the motorcycle. The rider, who was severely injured in the accident, was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Identity of the victim is yet to ascertained. A case was registered.

