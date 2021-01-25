Motorcycle rally taken out on protection of girl child

A motorcycle rally was taken out by the district unit of Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) as part of the ongoing 32nd Road Safety Month celebrations and National Girl Child Day on Sunday.

The rally which began at the Gandhi Park, near GVMC, passed through Gurudwara, Kancharapalem, NAD, Gajuwaka, Balacheruvu Road, Gantyada and Gangavaram before reaching Yarada.

At Yarada Beach, the participants told visitors and the public on girl child’s protection and road safety. They displayed messages on road safety. Later, the rally continued via Yarada Hill, Sagara Durga temple, Scindia Junction and Naval Dockyard to conclude at Convent Junction.

A total of 40 persons, including a girl and seven women, participated in the motorcycle rally.

Earlier, the rally was flagged off by YHAI State honorary secretary Ch. Ravi Paul and former chairperson of Visakhapatnam district unit Paluri Seshumamba.

YHAI district unit president M. Varma Raju, chairman N. Nageswara Rao, secretary Md. Ibrahim, vice-president K.V. Raju, treasurer B. Ravi Kumar and former chairman D. Satyabuddu were among those who were present.