February 02, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Globally acclaimed motivational speaker Nick Vujicic will visit Andhra University here on February 6. He will take part in an interaction programme and would give his speech to the youth at AU Engineering College Grounds on February 6, said AU Registrar James Stephen. He said that the youth from the North Andhra should utilise the opportunity and hear from the inspiring personality.

