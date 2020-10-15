Most reservoirs brimming after recent rains in district

Officials closely monitoring the situation in low-lying areas

Most of the reservoirs in the district are brimming after the recent rains. Several reservoirs have seen a steep rise in water levels on Monday and Tuesday, it is learnt.

According to the readings obtained from the AP CM dashboard, (as on Wednesday afternoon), the full reservoir level (FRL) of Yeleru reservoir is 283.99 feet and the present capacity is 282.91 feet. Raiwada reservoir’s FRL is 373.77 feet and the present level stands at 372.51. Similarly, the FRL of Meghadrigedda reservoir is 61 feet and the present level is 60.20 feet.

The data also show that water level in Thandava reservoir stands at 377.92 feet at present whose FRL is 380 feet. Similarly, water level increased in Konam, Pedderu and Thatipudi (Vizianagaram district) reservoirs.

According to the officials from the GVMC, on Tuesday, about 150 cusecs of water from Meghadrigedda reservoir was released through one gate by the Irrigation Department officials. Water from a few more reservoirs is also being released.

The officials are monitoring the situation at low-lying areas.