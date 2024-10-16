GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Most liquor licences went to NDA leaders, alleges YSRCP leader Amarnath

Major scam perpetrated in allotment of wine shops, claims former IT Minister; govt. trying to foist false cases on YSRCP corporator, he adds

Published - October 16, 2024 08:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP leaders and corporators led by former Minister Gudivada Amarnath staging a protest at Gandhi Statue near GVMC Building in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

YSRCP leaders and corporators led by former Minister Gudivada Amarnath staging a protest at Gandhi Statue near GVMC Building in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Former IT Minister and YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday alleged that a major scam was perpetrated by the government in the allotment of liquor licences.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had promised to generate revenue for the State before the elections, is now trying to fill the coffers of NDA leaders,” the Minister alleged.

Alleging that most of the liquor licences were given to leaders of the TDP, BJP and JSP, Mr. Amarnath said that it is evident that the NDA government in the State was prioritising the sale of liquor over sectors like education and health.

Addressing the media, Mr. Amarnath alleged that the NDA government designed a liquor policy to favour their leaders and supporters.

“Under the YSRCP government, nearly 43,000 belt shops were shut down. Our government also reduced the number of wine shops to 2,900 from 4,500 in a bid to safeguard the poor from the harmful effects of alcohol consumption,” he claimed.

On Tuesday, Mr. Amarnath also led a protest rally near the Gandhi Statue alleging a political vendetta against Ward 60 corporator and YSRCP leader P.V. Suresh. YSRCP leaders, corporators and former MLAs participated in the protest. They alleged that the NDA government was trying to foist false cases against Mr. Suresh and that NDA leaders were trying to coerce YSRCP’s elected representatives into deserting their party and joining either the TDP, BJP or JSP.

Former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said that the police was opening a rowdy-sheet against the corporator on baseless grounds. Mr. Suresh has been involved in number of social service activities, he said.

