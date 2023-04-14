MoS for Steel gives away appointment certificates at Rozgar Mela

April 14, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has projected a huge demand for steel in the country in view of the proposed infrastructure projects and the demand for manufacture of LHB coaches.

A Rozgar Mela was organised at Port Kalavani Auditorium on Thursday as part of the programme to hand over appointment certificates to newly-inducted appointees into various Central government services in the fourth round of the Rozgar Mela held at various places in the country.

The Prime Minister participated in the programme through video conference and addressed the youths, who were later presented certificates of appointment by the dignitaries.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste participated as chief guest at the programme held in Visakhapatnam and distributed the appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo were present. In all, 192 candidates were given their appointment letters, out of which 165 were recruited for various posts in Railways.

The Prime Minister said that nearly 71,000 appointment letters were being distributed to newly inducted recruits, across the country. He expressed the view that the massive infrastructure works would generate further employment in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kulaste said that the Rozgar Mela was a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. He said that the Rozgar Mela was expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

He also mentioned that the mission of Rozgar Mela to create 10 lakh jobs by the end of 2023 is in the fourth phase. The distribution of appointment letters was being organised at 45 centres across the country, Mr. Kulaste said.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy congratulated the appointees and urged them to work with dedication and commitment. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under Government of India like Train Manager, Station Master, Sr. commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant among others.

