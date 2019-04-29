Morning walkers sensitise people on cancer

Scores of doctors, morning walkers and staff of Apollo Hospitals participated in the awareness walk to educate the people on head and neck cancer, on the Beach Road on Sunday.

Displayed banners and placards highlighting the preventive measures, the participants raised slogans against the use of tobacco products. Representatives of Walkers International, Madhavadhara Mahila Walkers Club, Three Star Walkers Club and SVLN Walkers Club also participated in the programme.

Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Director K. Satya Vara Prasad flagged off the walk at the Kali Matha temple. “The issue assumes significance in Visakhapatnam region in view of the growing incidence of cancer and the diverse age groups being falling prey to it,” Dr. Sami, Units Head of Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, said.

Head and neck cancers refer to different tumors that develop in and around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses and mouth.

Risk factors

The leading modifiable risk factors for head and neck cancer include tobacco, heavy alcohol consumption and HPV infection. The organisers enlightened the audience on the risks of consuming alcohol, smoking and chewing tobacco. A radiation-oncology block will soon be opened at Apollo Hospitals, Health City, Arilova, they said. A screening camp was held on the occasion. The walk concluded at the YMCA Beach.