More victims likely to emerge in coming days in Vizag honeytrap case, say police

Accused, with the help of accomplices, resorts to drugging the victims, taking lewd pictures with them and blackmail, say police

Published - October 11, 2024 01:29 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam police continue to unearth facts as part of the investigation into the honeytrap case allegedly involving a 27-year-old woman from Murali Nagar.

So far, two victims, one of whom is an NRI, have lodged complaints against her at Bheemunipatnam and Kancharapalem police stations.

The city police also found that the accused, in January this year, lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police station against a youth alleging that he cheated her in the guise of love and marriage. Investigation in this case is in progress.

However, on October 5, the same woman was arrested for allegedly cheating a person on the pretext of marriage.

As per the police, the accused approached and befriended men cheated them in the guise of love.

The accused allegedly offered her victims cold drinks or juices laced with sedatives, and once they lost consciousness, she would take the help of her accomplices to take lewd pictures with the victims. Later, she would blackmail the victims with those pictures and extract money from them, said the police.

The police are expecting more of her victims to emerge in the coming days.

