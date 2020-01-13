More time sought for inclusion of names in electoral roll

Former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to give a wide publicity to voters’ list and ward-wise delimitation.

The SEC should give sufficient time for suggestions and objections if any, he said.

In a representation on the local body elections submitted to State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Sarma said that a wide publicity should be given to enable the voters to verify the electoral rolls and make sure that their names are included. They should be provided with ample time to complete the formalities in case their names are missing in the electoral roll.

“Large-scale exclusion of voters from the electoral process will reflect poorly on the electoral system,” he said.

Mr. Sarma sought the municipal bodies to publish the draft for ward-wise delimitation for eliciting views and objections if any. “The time given is too limited to enable voters to analyse and respond,” said Mr. Sarma.

NOTA option

The GVMC has given a few days without considering the fact that most of the days coincides with Sankranti festival, he said. Mr. Sarma also wanted that the provision of the NOTA (none of the above) option be made available in the panchayat and municipal body elections.