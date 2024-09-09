More than half of hillslope colonies in Visakhapatnam lack retaining walls, finds GVMC survey

Over half of the 135 colonies on hillslope areas under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation lack protection, such as retaining walls, to guard them from landslides and other risks during heavy rains.

Following the frequent rains since mid-August, the GVMC and the State Revenue Department surveyed habitations in hilly areas on September 2 as part of preparations for emergency relief and rehabilitation operations.

According to GVMC sources, around 14,500 families live in 135 colonies in hilly areas under GVMC and more than 70 colonies do not have retaining walls.

R.S.V. Kumar, CITU leader, said that people have been living in the hilly areas for the past 35 years. All of them are migrant workers. Due to a series of protests and demands, the governments have started supplying water and electricity, but more than 50 colonies are still in danger from landslides due to the lack of protective walls.

“On recent occasions, we have seen the condition of houses near hillslopes at Gopalapatnam in the city. Most of the areas have completely been drenched with rainwater due to heavy rain in the last few days,” said Mr. Kumar.

On the other hand, CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu said that Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad has been informed about the condition in the hilly areas.

“We have appealed to the government through the Collector to build retaining walls for the safety of the residents there,” Mr. Jaggunaidu said.

When contacted, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, who was on an official tour in Vijayawada on Monday, responded, “Yes, there are no retaining walls in some colonies of the hillslope areas. We will take this issue to the attention of higher authorities. However, as we did during the recent rains, we are taking all possible steps to evacuate the people on high-risk hillslopes to safer areas during calamities.”

Expert opinion

Speaking to The Hindu, Andhra University Civil Engineering Honourary Professor D. Sriramchandra Murthy, who specializes in civil structures, said that retaining walls in hilly areas are expensive to construct. Instead, officials may opt for Gabion baskets or walls, which are popular in States such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and mostly preferred by the Indian Army in disaster situations.

“Gabion walls were also used at Budameru during the Vijayawada floods in the State. Suppose one spends ₹100 for the retaining wall; they need to spend less than ₹20 for the Gabion wall. Moreover, the authorities should construct proper drains to allow the rainwater to flow down from the hill. Also, it is not advisable to build houses on vertical hills. Moderate slopes on large hills might be better. But, the houses should be built with proper engineering principles. Otherwise, disaster situations are quite common for hilly and hill slope area residents,” Prof. Murthy opined.