More than 15,000 tribal people benefitted with medical camps: ITDA Paderu in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau February 16, 2022 17:06 IST

Around 830 people benefitted from the mega medical camp organised at Lakshmipuram village in Munchingputtu mandal jointly by the Aarogyasri and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu, in Visakhapatnam, on February 16. Around 20 specialist doctors took part in the camp and provided medicines to the people for free after the medical tests. Speaking during the programme, ITDA Project Officer, R. Gopala Krishna said that till now nine medical camps were conducted in Araku and Paderu constituencies, in which more than 15,000 people were benefitted. A medical camp will be conducted in Paderu mandal in this month and at Araku in the next month, he said. Araku MLA Ch Phalguna spoke about steps being taken to prevent maternal deaths and said that every mandal in the Agency will get waiting halls for pregnant women.



