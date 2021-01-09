More police personnel to be deployed on Beach Road

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 January 2021 00:33 IST

Over one lakh people visiting the area on weekends and festive days, says official

To maintain law and order and regulate traffic on Beach Road, especially on weekends and days when footfalls are very high, the city police will be deploying a huge contingent of police, on those days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana, said that over 190 police personnel drawn from traffic, law and order, armed reserve and home guards, will be deployed.

Advertising

Advertising

As per a conservative estimate by the police, over one lakh people visit Beach Road on weekends and on festive days, and this is creating a huge traffic and enforcement issue.

The bandobust will be enforced from Naval Coast Battery to Rushikonda.

A contingent of community guards will also be deployed to protect the persons entering into the sea.

Additional patrol vehicles will be deployed on the stretch on those days, he said. There will be four teams and they will be deployed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 4 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., he said.