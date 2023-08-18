More number of fatal road accidents occurring between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in Visakhapatnam, says Police Commissioner

August 18, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Commissioner of Police, C.M. Trivikrama Varma has said that road accidents have gradually come down in Visakhapatnam city in the first half of the year. He said that the police department is taking all measures using statistical analysis to reduce the accidents further.

Addressing a press conference at police conference hall, Mr. Trivikrama Varma said that during the year 2021 (upto July end), Vizag has reported 183 road accident deaths. During the same period in 2022, the city has witnessed 212 fatal accidents in which 223 persons died. In the year 2023 (upto July end), Vizag has reported 167 accidents in which 178 persons died.

He said that when the police has analysed the data area-wise, it was found that National Highway reported 67 accidents in which 75 persons died. BRTS roads in the city saw 21 fatal accidents in which 22 persons died. Similarly, the Beach Road stretch saw five accident deaths, while Port Road saw 10 deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that as many as 55 two-wheeler deaths were reported among the accidents. While 31 persons died after being hit by lorries, 18 persons died after being hit by cars. As many as 11 people died after being hit by auto-rickshaws and nine people died after hit by RTC buses, he said

Mr. Trivikrama Varma said that the traffic police personnel have analysed and found that overspeeding and rash driving were the reason for most accidents. The Zone II (NAD Junction to Lankelapalem) itself has reported 45 road accident deaths due to rash driving alone. Meanwhile, most percentage of the accidents were reported between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., he said. “If you are travelling between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the city roads, please drive slowly and wear helmets for your safety and for the sake of your family,” he said.

Drunken driving

Mr. Trivikrama Varma said the police were not sparing anyone found driving in a drunken state. He said that during the year 2021, the police had registered 1,200 drunken driving cases and in the year 2022, the total cases were 9,600. By August 10 this year, the police have registered 10,000 drunken driving cases, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.