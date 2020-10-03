More MLAs keen to join YSRCP, says MP

YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Friday said leaders and MLAs from the Opposition parties are willing to join the party, attracted by policies and good governance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“We have received quite a few offers and the CM will take a decision at the appropriate time,” he said. He said that MLAs and leaders who wish to join the YSR Congress Party, had to resign from their parent party.

Speaking to the media after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi here, he said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was following Gandhiji ideals through his flagship ‘Navaratnalu’, which was primarily meant for the benefit of the poor.

He also said that the Congress government had filed cases against Mr. Jagan without any basis.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, who recently announced his support to YSRCP government, said Mr. Jagan was spending every paisa in the State budget for poor people.

He said the Chief Minister had spent ₹59,000 crore on welfare programmes in the last 16 months.

He pointed out that Opposition parties should play a more constructive role and the TDP was obstructing various programmes of the State government.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and other party leaders were present.