ADVERTISEMENT

More hoax bomb threats for IndiGo flights arriving at Vizag airport

Published - October 29, 2024 08:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Threats were received for IndiGo 6E 917 from Chennai to Vizag and 6E 969 from Bengaluru to Vizag; both flights landed safely and got cleared by security for take off

The Hindu Bureau

According to Airport Director S. Raja Reddy, the flights were shifted to an isolation bay, and security checks are being conducted as per Standard Operating Procedures. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Hoax bomb threats for flights arriving at Vizag airport continued for the second day. On Tuesday, October 29, two IndiGo flights from Chennai and Bengaluru arriving at Vizag airport received threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

A threat message was received by the IndiGo officials through a tweet on ‘X’ at 5.36 p.m. that various Indigo flights, including the above-mentioned flights

However, both flights—IndiGo 6E 917 from Chennai to Vizag and 6E 969 from Bengaluru to Vizag—landed safely at the airport. According to Airport Director S. Raja Reddy, the flights were shifted to an isolation bay, and security checks are being conducted as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Both the flights got security clearance, and boarding is in progress. According to a message from the airport around 8 p.m., the flights were ready for takeoff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US