More hoax bomb threats for IndiGo flights arriving at Vizag airport

Threats were received for IndiGo 6E 917 from Chennai to Vizag and 6E 969 from Bengaluru to Vizag; both flights landed safely and got cleared by security for take off

Published - October 29, 2024 08:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
According to Airport Director S. Raja Reddy, the flights were shifted to an isolation bay, and security checks are being conducted as per Standard Operating Procedures.

Hoax bomb threats for flights arriving at Vizag airport continued for the second day. On Tuesday, October 29, two IndiGo flights from Chennai and Bengaluru arriving at Vizag airport received threats.

A threat message was received by the IndiGo officials through a tweet on ‘X’ at 5.36 p.m. that various Indigo flights, including the above-mentioned flights

However, both flights—IndiGo 6E 917 from Chennai to Vizag and 6E 969 from Bengaluru to Vizag—landed safely at the airport. According to Airport Director S. Raja Reddy, the flights were shifted to an isolation bay, and security checks are being conducted as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Both the flights got security clearance, and boarding is in progress. According to a message from the airport around 8 p.m., the flights were ready for takeoff.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:25 pm IST

