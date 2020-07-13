Visakhapatnam

More govt. hospitals will be converted into COVID facilities: Vinay Chand

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that more government hospitals in the district will be converted into COVID hospitals.

The Collector visited the Government ENT Hospital, Government Hospital for Mental Care and the RCD Hospital on Monday.

He directed the officials concerned to arrange the necessary infrastructure at these hospitals in this regard.

He saw the collection of swab from suspected patients and registration being done at the ENT Hospital apart from inspecting the supply of oxygen and issued instruction to the Superintendent.

Joint Collector-2 P. Arun Babu, COVID-19 Regional Coordinator P.V. Sudhakar and DMHO S. Tirupathi Rao were present.

Jul 13, 2020

