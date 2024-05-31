ADVERTISEMENT

Month-long summer coaching camp concludes in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 31, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Children, who participated in the month-long summer camp organised by the ECoR Women’s Welfare Organisation, in Visakhapatnam on Friday

A month-long summer coaching camp, organised by the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (E Co RWWO), concluded at Anurag Montessori School here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the summer camp, children participated in various activities such as karate, yoga, phonetics, art and craft, drawing, dance, keyboard and music (vocal).

The summer coaching camp was conducted under the guidance of Manjushree Prasad president, ECoRWWO. The certificates to the best performers and participants were given by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad in the presence of ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, vice-presidents, ECoRWWO Kavita Gupta and Madhumita Sahoo and other executive members.

The summer coaching camp was utilised by more than 200 children, including those of non-railway employees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Prasad expressed satisfaction that camp enabled children from the city to make use of vast resources of railways to develop their skills, sporting activity and team spirit during their holidays.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US