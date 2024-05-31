GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Month-long summer coaching camp concludes in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 31, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Children, who participated in the month-long summer camp organised by the ECoR Women’s Welfare Organisation, in Visakhapatnam on Friday

A month-long summer coaching camp, organised by the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (E Co RWWO), concluded at Anurag Montessori School here on Thursday.

During the summer camp, children participated in various activities such as karate, yoga, phonetics, art and craft, drawing, dance, keyboard and music (vocal).

The summer coaching camp was conducted under the guidance of Manjushree Prasad president, ECoRWWO. The certificates to the best performers and participants were given by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad in the presence of ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, vice-presidents, ECoRWWO Kavita Gupta and Madhumita Sahoo and other executive members.

The summer coaching camp was utilised by more than 200 children, including those of non-railway employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Prasad expressed satisfaction that camp enabled children from the city to make use of vast resources of railways to develop their skills, sporting activity and team spirit during their holidays.

