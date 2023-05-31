ADVERTISEMENT

Month-long summer coaching camp concludes in Visakhapatnam

May 31, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A month-long summer camp, organised by East Coast Railway Sports Association(E Co RSA), concluded here on Tuesday.

More than 600 students had enrolled in the camp in multiple sports events like athletics, basketball, boxing, chess, table tennis, shuttle badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, weightlifting, swimming, skating, yoga and karate.

Competitions were conducted among the children and prizes were given to the winners by Divisional Railway Manager & President, ECoRSA Anup Satpathy in the presence of Sports Officer Praveen Bhati.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anup Satpathy spoke on the contribution of the Railways to the promotion of sports in India. He called upon the participants to make sports a habit and continue even after the coaching camp.

All the participants were given participation certificates.

