Month-long awareness programme on malaria commences in Visakhapatnam

Stagnation of water should be prevented, say officials

Health workers taking out an awareness rally on the dangers of mosquito proliferation, at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijayalakshmi said that the month of June is being observed as ‘Malaria Prevention Month’ through awareness drives to control the proliferation of mosquitoes.

Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu and Collector A. Mallikarjuna flagged off an awareness rally from the Collectorate on Wednesday to mark the commencement of the month-long programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vijayalakshmi said that the objective of the programme was to educate people on the need to ensure that there was no stagnation of water, which facilitates the breeding of mosquitoes and in turn the spread of the disease. She underlined the importance of community participation in checking the spread of malaria.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, District Malaria Officer Y. Mani and GVMC Zonal Commissioner Ramana Murthy were present.

The rally proceeded from Collectorate to Mrs. AVN College.