GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi is set to achieve a hattrick and Amaravati will shine again, says Pawan Kalyan

The Kurukshetra battle has begun and the morality, virtue will emerge victorious ultimately, says Jana Sena Party president

March 17, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Chilakaluripet (Palnadu dist)

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s goal is making money, not developing the State, alleges Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s goal is making money, not developing the State, alleges Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File photo

Jana Sena president Pawn Kalyan on March 17 (Sunday) expressed confidence that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party (JSP)- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine will form the government in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet, the first joint meeting of the partners in Andhra Pradesh after the TDP and JSP joined the NDA, Mr. Pawan Kalyan described the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “big relief” to the State which was “crumbling under huge debt and without any development”.

“The five crore people of the State are happy as the three parties– BJP, TDP and JSP— have come together,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Recalling the meeting of the alliance in the run-up to the 2014 elections in Tirupati, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Then the alliance was announced with the blessings of Lord Balaji and now, the three parties have come together with the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga.”

Welcoming the Prime Minister to the meeting, he said that Mr. Modi was set to “achieve a hattrick” and his arrival “reposed faith among the people of the State and that Amaravati is going to shine again.”

Terming Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a “liquor baron”, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that Mr. Chief Minister had failed to clear ₹10,000-crore GST. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has minted ₹40,000 crore through a venture capitalist firm. Even as the State has recorded business transactions of ₹1.20 lakh crore, the Chief Minister projected it as a mere ₹84 crore. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s main goal is making money, not developing the State,” he alleged.

Pointing out that no industry had been set up in the State during the YSRCP’s tenure, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the existing units were shifted out of the State “unable to bear the harassment by the government”.

“The industrial growth in the State has come down to -3% from 10.4% in 2014 and this is telling all about the negative growth,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy feels that he can do anything with the huge money he has. But Mr. Modi will establish ‘Rama Rajya’ in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Stating that the “Kurukshetra battle has begun”, Mr Pawan Kalyan urged the people to support the NDA, saying that “morality and virtue will emerge victorious ultimately.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.