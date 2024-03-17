Modi interrupts Pawan’s speech, urges crowd to maintain safe distance from power cables

March 17, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Chilakluripeta

The speeches of Mr. Modi, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan were interrupted as the sound system developed glitches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupted Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan when the latter was addressing the first joint meeting of the TDP, JSP and BJP combine in Andhra Pradesh held at Chulakaluripeta on Sunday (March 17). The Prime Minister took the mike and requested the people who climbed atop the towers erected for the sound system to come down. Citing safety issues, he urged the people to come down, saying that the towers were close to electric wires. ALSO READ Discontentment brewing in BJP over alliance with TDP

“Your (people’s) lives are precious to me. I cannot let any untoward incident happen,” Mr. Modi said. He returned the mike to Mr. Pawan Kalyan only after all the people came down.

The public address system played spoilsport during the meeting. The speeches of Mr. Modi, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan were interrupted as the sound system developed glitches.

The people were seen falling on the audio systems, while the police personnel and the party workers were seen struggling to keep the crowd away. However, the meeting saw frequent disruptions during the speeches as Mr. Modi, Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan requested the crowd repeatedly to keep a safe distance from the sound systems.

“I understand your love and affection for me. But it should not cause hindrances to the meeting due to the glitches caused to the sound systems,” Mr. Modi urged the crowd.

