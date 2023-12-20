Modi government made a ‘mockery of democracy’ by suspending 141 MPs, says CPI(M) leader

December 20, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has said that the Narendra Modi government has made a “mockery of democracy” by suspending 141 MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament, adding that it has never happened in the history of the nation.

“Suspension of so many MPs belonging to the opposition parties is akin to murder of democracy. Unfortunately, the YSRCP and TDP MPs are silent on this issue,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao while addressing the media, along with CPI district secretary M. Jaggunaidu, on December 20 (Wednesday).

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP was hand in glove with the BJP. He deplored the TDP saying that the party which claimed to work for upholding democracy in Andhra Pradesh, was silent on the issue.

He sought that the TDP leaders should raise their voices against the ‘dictatorial attitude of the BJP’ at its ‘Yuva Galam Navasakam’ at Polipalli village in Vizianagaram district.

“It is unfortunate the YSRCP and the TDP, which claim to be neutral towards the BJP, are supporting the Modi government in Parliament. These parties should at least strive for the protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and a fair compensation package to the Polavaram project evacuees,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He said that the opposition parties would organise a nationwide protest on December 22 by wearing black badges and releasing black balloons. He called upon the YSRCP, TDP and the JSP to participate in the protest.

He questioned the invitation extended to Jindal for the stakeholders’ meeting of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. “The real stakeholders are the employees and workers,” he said.

He demanded that the third blast furnace of the VSP should be operated through the SAIL and the iron ore mines should be allotted to the steel plant through the NMDC. “All MPs from Andhra Pradesh should raise their voice in Parliament in this regard. It is the responsibility of the State government to provide a solution to the genuine demands of the Anganwadi workers and employees of the Education Department,” he said.

He ridiculed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for getting the locks of Anganwadi centres broken to foil the protest of Anganwadi workers. He sought that the State government should get the closed sugar factories reopened.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said efforts were being made to establish bulk drug factories in Kakinada and the toxic wastes would be released into the sea. This would deprive 10,000 fishermen of their livelihood.

