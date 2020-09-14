Modi birthday: BJP to organise service activities

‘Allot houses constructed for the poor by the previous govt.’

MLC P.V.N. Madhav and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that service activities will be organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a week from Monday to mark the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Social distancing

The programmes would be conducted observing social distancing norms. Awareness programmes on Swachh Bharat and plastics would be organised, they told a media conference here on Sunday.

Mr. Raju demanded that the houses constructed for the poor by the previous government be allotted without any further delay. He demanded immediate payment of arrears to contractors and said it was not wise to divert the funds payable to them for the welfare schemes of the State government. The party leaders released a poster on the birthday celebrations of Mr. Modi.