Modernisation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour to be completed by November 2023

Union Minister answers to a query from BJP member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha

Union Minister answers to a query from BJP member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has taken up modernisation and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour at an estimated cost of ₹151.81 crore. The project, taken up with 100% Central funding, is scheduled for completion by November 30, 2023.

This was stated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in response to a query from BJP member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on his unstarred question on the ‘Mega Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam’, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Union Minister replied that VPA has earned ₹358.46 lakh as revenue and spent ₹175.51 lakh on various contingencies at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. About 11,775 people are dependent on the fishing harbour for their livelihood.

The project to be funded under the Central Sector Component of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) of the Department of Fisheries in convergence mode with the Sagarmala Scheme of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW). The in-principle approval for the project was given to VPA on March 30, this year and the sanctioned financial assistance of ₹50 crore was released to VPA from Sagarmala budget.

VPA has appointed M/s Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited on April 24 to review the DPR and preparation of detailed estimate, architectural drawings, designs, RCC etc during the construction. The topography survey and geotechnical studies at the fishing harbour site have commenced on July 7, the Minister added.