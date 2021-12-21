Modern technology adopted to develop Naval Dockyard, says Admiral Superintendent

Visakhapatnam

21 December 2021 08:18 IST

‘Robotic crawlers will be deployed in certain works like peeling off the old paint’

Rear Admiral I.B. Uthaiah, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, has said that the yard is being developed into a smart dockyard with the adoption of automation, IoT, and undertaking repairs and refit in the minimum possible time and in-house development of ERP solutions for quick turnaround.

Interacting with media persons, in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations of the yard, here, on Monday, Rear Admiral Uthaiah said that robotic crawlers would be deployed in certain works like peeling off the old paint. The present strength of 5,000 plus staff, was less than the required strength by about 40%. This was being met by offloading some of the work to the local MSMEs, he said.

As many as 145 local MSMEs were registered with the yard. Replying to queries, he said that an average of 16 to 17 refits a year were being done at the yard during normal times and the same was maintained even during the pandemic time by taking all the necessary precautions.

Advertising

Advertising

Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, has come a long way, after transformation into its present ‘avatar’, 50 years ago. Commencing its journey as a small boat repair shop in the 1940s for maintenance of the Royal Indian Naval Ships, the dockyard today provides technical support and services to the ships and submarines of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

The boat repair shop was upgraded into a Base Repair Organisation in the 1950s and the construction of the Naval Dockyard was started in 1968. The Yard has evolved and transformed from strength to strength with creation of wharves, jetties, dry docks and shop floors to state-of-the-art Dockyard.

The Naval Dockyard is headed by the Admiral Superintendent of Dockyard, who is assisted by four General Managers, of the rank of Commodore, heading the Quality Assurance, Human Resource, Technical Services and the Refit and Repair Services. Additionally, the Yard has a full-fledged dispensary to cater to all the medical needs of over 5,000 defence civilian workforce of the Yard.

The Yard is divided into four zones, Operational, Refit, Dry Dock and Administration and Training Zones, for efficient work flow. The Yard boasts of berthing space of more than 5 km for the naval assets of the Eastern Naval Command(ENC). These jetties and dock areas are integrated with all critical facilities like fire main lines for fire fighting, steam, compressed air and various jetty cranes, needed to perform all critical repair and maintenance activities.

Further various other mobile services like Load Banks, Mobile Stabilised Power Supply, chilled water and air plants, mobile cranes, compressors, BCRs and DGs are provided on any jetty, as per specific requirements. The Yard works the round-the-clock with all operations being coordinated from the Dockyard Operations Centre, using in-house developed Enterprise Resource Applications, automating all processes of the Yard. The Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, has gone ‘paperless’ and has migrated to online mode for more than 80% of the processes.