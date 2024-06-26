GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Moderate to heavy rains lash North Coast Andhra Pradesh

Low-lying areas in Visakhapatnam inundated; motorists are seen wading through flooded roads

Updated - June 26, 2024 11:12 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 11:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists plying in rain at Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Motorists plying in rain at Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday evening. The low-lying areas of the city were filled with knee-deep water after the rain that lasted for an hour of rain. Motorists were seen wading through the rain soaked roads in the city limits at many places, including PM Palem, Madhurawada, Maddilapalem, Jagadamba Centre, Poorna Market, Seethammadhara, Kancharapalem, Gnanapuram, MVP Colony and Gopalapatnam.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) meteorologists said that active conditions of Southwest monsoon were responsible for the rainfall, which are likely to continue for the next few days.

Real-time data from the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) indicated that Yelamanchili in Anakapalli district recorded the highest rainfall (74.5 mm) in the State till 8 pm on Wednesday. Around 30 mm of rainfall was recorded, which was highest in the city limits, at Pendurthi and its surrounding areas.

A weather bulletin from the IMD on Wednesday warned that isolated places in the north coastal region will experience heavy rains on Thursday (June 27) as well.

