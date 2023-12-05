Moderate to heavy rain lashes three districts in North Andhra under the influence of cyclone Michaung

December 05, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Moderate to heavy rain lashed three districts – Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju – on Tuesday under the influence of cyclone Michaung.

Anakapalli received heavy rain compared to other two districts between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.. Parawada in Anakapalli district received 177 mm rainfall during the time period, which is said to be the highest, followed by Ananthagiri in ASR district which saw 156 mm rainfall. H.B Colony (Seethammadhara) in Visakhapatnam reported 116 mm rainfall in the same time period, as per the AP State Disaster Management Management Authority official website.

In Anakapalli district, Kothakota in Ravikamatham mandal saw 140 mm rainfall, S.Rayavaram saw 137 mm, Narsipatnam, Madugula, Butchayyapeta, Chodavaram and Anakapalli saw 100 mm to 130 mm rainfall during the same time period.

In Visakhapatnam district, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, Maharanipeta, Akkireddipalem and several other areas saw 50 mm to 100 mm rainfall. Pedabayalu, Koyyuru, Chintapalli, G. Madugula, Araku, Paderu and a few other areas saw 50 mm to 90 mm rainfall in ASR district.

There was no major disturbance to public life due to rain in Visakhapatnam. A few trees fell at some places and restoration activities were taken up immediately. There were incidents of tree falling in Anakapalli district. Police reached the spot with earthmovers and cleared the debris.

Despite continuos spells of moderate rains, many people thronged the Beach Road with their families. A few tourist spots like Kailasagiri and Rushikonda also saw tourists.

“Except for a few waterlogging situations, there was no situation of flooding anywhere. We expect rains to decrease gradually. However, our teams are on alert,” said GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao.

The Education Department officials from three districts have not taken any call regarding the school on Wednesday. The authorities said that they are yet to receive any update from the District Collectors. A final call may be taken on Wednesday morning keeping in view the rains.

