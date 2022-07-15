Moderate response to free COVID booster shots in Visakhapatnam on Day One

Several people are unaware of it and blame officials for not informing them

A woman being administered a booster dose of COVID vaccine at a health centre in China Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A good number of people flocked to their nearest Urban Health Centres and hospitals in the district to avail of the free COVID booster shot on the first day of the 75-day vaccination programme launched by the Centre as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. However the overall response on the Day One was moderate and is yet to pick up.

The Centre has recently reduced the gap between the second dose and the booster dose from nine to six months. On Friday, youths above 18 years of age, homemakers and elderly persons were seen being administered the booster dose by the health staff.

A large number of people availed of the free shots at China Waltair health centre. Expressing happiness on providing the vaccine, people said that taking booster shot is a must keeping in view of slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

Surprisingly, a large number of citizens are unaware of the free booster shot being provided from Friday. They allege lack of information from the officials and even the Sachivalayam volunteers and secretaries about the dose.

‘Doses available’

District Immunisation Officer Jeevan Rani said that there are around 14.62 lakh eligible people (above 18 years of age) and they can avail of the booster dose at their nearest health centre. She said that there are about 1.4 lakh doses available as on date.

“The list of eligible beneficiaries is being updated. We also receiving booster shots,” she said.