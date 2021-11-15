Moderate polling witnessed in GVMC bypolls

While ward 31 records 41.53%, ward 61 sees 57.53% turnout

Both wards (31 and 61) in the GMVC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) that had gone for bypolls, recorded a moderate turnout, by the end of the day.

While ward 31 recorded a turnout of 41.53%, ward 61 recorded a turnout of 57.53%, by 5 p.m., when the poll ended.

The voting began on a slow pace with ward 31 recording a polling percentage of 6%, ward 61 recorded 9%, by 10 .a.m.

However, it picked up by afternoon and ended with a moderate percentage.

The total electorate in ward 31 is 15,835, including 7,754 males, 8,080 females and one in the others category. The total electorate in ward 61 is 14,089, including 6,931 males, 7,156 females and two in the others category.

‘Bogus voting’

A tense situation prevailed at the polling booth, set up for the 31st Ward, near the Women's College, as two women, who were allegedly trying to impersonate and cast votes, were caught by the TDP workers. The JSP and the TDP workers raised slogans against the bogus voting.

The women were handed over to the police.

The bypolls were conducted after Vanapalli Ravi Kumar of the TDP who was elected from Ward 31 died in April, this year, of COVID a month later after he was elected and Dadi Surya Kumari the YSRCP corporator from Ward 61, died of a massive heart attack in March, just three days after she was elected.

There is a keen tussle between Vanapalli Gayatri Phani Kumari, wife of Vanapalli Ravi Kumar, who is contesting against YSRCP’s Bipin Kumar Jain.

The TDP had cried foul after YSRCP had fielded Mr. Jain in the last minute.

According to the TDP. both the political parties had earlier decided not to field candidates in each other’s constituencies as a respect towards the elected representatives who had died and to facilitate victory of their members. TDP did not field a candidate in Ward 61.

The counting will take place on November 17 and the results will be declared on the same day.