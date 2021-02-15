Model code in force in city and urban areas also, says District Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 February 2021 19:58 IST

‘All arrangements have been made for polls in 237 gram panchayats on February 17’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is already in force in the district, has now come into force in the city and urban areas of the district as the Election Commission has notified the dates for polls in the 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities in the State.

The MCC has come into force in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) limits and the Narsipatnam and Yelamanchili Municipalities in the district with immediate effect.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector said that all arrangements have been completed for the conduct of polls to 237 of the 244 gram panchayats and 1,465 wards in Paderu Division on February 17. The total voters in the division are 4,36,103. A total of 6,029 polling staff, 198 micro observers and 82 videographers have been appointed for the polls, which will be held from 6.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Counting will begin at 2 p.m.

The Collector said that 543 vehicles would be used for the polls. They include 237 jeeps, 13 vans, 30 Boleros and 17 RTC buses. An additional 10 jeeps would be used for transport of voters, staying in remote locations, to the polling booths. He said that three Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy, P. Arun Babu and R. Govinda Rao, ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar and Narsipatnam Sub- Collector N. Mourya would be observers for smooth conduct of the polls. He also said that 10 polling stations have been changed in view of security reasons.

Special buses

A total of 80 special buses are being arranged for the transportation of employees going to attend polling duties at various places in Paderu Division from the Andhra University Engineering College and other places in the district, at 4 a.m. on February 16.

Buses will also be available at NTR Stadium for poll staff going from Anakapalle, Kasimkota and Munagapaka mandals, at Chodavaram Bus Station for those going from Chodavaram, Butchayyapeta, Devarapalle, Cheedikada and Mungapaka mandals, at Yelamanchili Gurappa Kalyana Mandapam for those going from Yelamanchili, Rambilli and Atchutapuram mandals, buses will also be available at Narsiptnam, Paderu and S. Kota mandals, according to Mr. Vinay Chand.

Buses will be available from Narsipatnam Bus Station via Koyyuru, Chintapalli-Gudem, Vaddadi to Paderu, G. Madugula, Paderu, Pedabayalu-Munchingput, Hukumpeta, Dumbriguda, Araku and Anantagiri in different routes. Buses will be available from Anakapalle for Anakapalle, Kasimkota and Munagapaka staff to go to Araku and Anantagiri mandals and buses have been provided from S. Kota to go to Anantagiri, Araku and Paderu.