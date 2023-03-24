ADVERTISEMENT

Mock G-20 meeting organised at AU Convocation Hall in Visakhapatnam

March 24, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Foreign students from Andhra University, brand ambassadors and renowned personalities from Visakhapatnam represent as delegates from various countries in the mock G-20 meeting. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled to be held from March 28, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) organised a mock G-20 meeting at AU Convocation Hall here on Friday.

Foreign students from Andhra University, brand ambassadors and renowned personalities from Visakhapatnam represented as delegates from various countries. Each brand ambassadors represented various countries and have read out their agendas.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that the corporation is organising series of programmes ahead of the global event to engage citizens. He said that it is very prestigious moment for Visakhapatnam to host the G-20 working group committee meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mementoes were given away to the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US