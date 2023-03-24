HamberMenu
Mock G-20 meeting organised at AU Convocation Hall in Visakhapatnam

March 24, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Foreign students from Andhra University, brand ambassadors and renowned personalities from Visakhapatnam represent as delegates from various countries in the mock G-20 meeting.

Ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled to be held from March 28, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) organised a mock G-20 meeting at AU Convocation Hall here on Friday.

Foreign students from Andhra University, brand ambassadors and renowned personalities from Visakhapatnam represented as delegates from various countries. Each brand ambassadors represented various countries and have read out their agendas.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that the corporation is organising series of programmes ahead of the global event to engage citizens. He said that it is very prestigious moment for Visakhapatnam to host the G-20 working group committee meeting.

Mementoes were given away to the participants.

