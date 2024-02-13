GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mock drill on emergency preparedness conducted at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

February 13, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, conducted a plant-level mock drill at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as part of ensuring emergency preparedness, under the guidance of V. Suresh, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, and P Chinna Rao , Inspector of factories, Visakhapatnam.

An emergency scenario of LD gas leakage from fabric compensator in Stream 2 of GRP-2(Gas Recovery Plant-2)/EMD(Energy Management Department) was enacted, in which two persons were considered to be affected with gas poisoning while attending to maintenance activity.

During the mock drill, fixed and mobile fire fighting installations, water curtain systems, first aid and rescue equipment etc. were effectively deployed.

As part of the mock drill, the employees of EMD (Energy Management Department) and CISF- firewing personnel carried out the rescue operation and rescued the affected persons from the spot using self-contained breathing apparatus and other emergency response devices.

Senior officials and personnel from EMD, CISF fire wing, EnMD(Environment Management Department) , HR, Medical and Safety Engineering Departments actively participated in the mock drill.

The Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Visakhapatnam, appreciated the efforts of RINL in effectively training and demonstrating the preparedness for emergencies.

Mr. Suresh and Mr. Chinna Rao gave suggestions for further improving the safety-related issues to meet emergencies.

Pravin Kumar, CGM (Services), RINL, reviewed the events along with other senior officials of RINL.

