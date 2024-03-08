Mock drill held at petrochemicals unit in Visakhapatnam

March 08, 2024 10:18 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (APL), Visakhapatnam conducted an off-site mock drill on Thursday in coordination with the district administration, Factories Department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Andhra Pradesh.

State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Health, AP Pollution Control Board were among others, as part of the State-level mock exercise on chemical disasters.

As part of the drill, an emergency fire alarm was given at 9.17 am considering a flammable propylene gas leak from the flange of remote operating valve on propylene storage vessel.

Consequently, an off-site emergency level-3 was declared.

As part of the drill, the APL emergency communications team informed about the emergency to the district collector of Visakhapatnam A. Mallikarjuna who instructed and mobilised appropriate district authorities for the emergency. Firefighting teams of HPCL, CIL, BPCL, VPT, EIPL and the district fire services reached the incident place along with their eight fire tenders and fought the fire as part of mutual aid.

The drill also included evacuation of 25 injured persons from the incident area with help of APL, NDRF and other rescue teams and were moved to the near by hospitals including KGH by using six ambulances. Rehabilation centre was created in Hindustan Shipyard and around 106 persons were moved from near by places, according to a release here.

