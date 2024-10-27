Mock CAT exam conducted by The Hindu FIC & Thinkplus evokes overwhelming response in Visakhapatnam

The ‘Mock CAT Exam Test before Real CAT Exam’ organised by ‘Thinkplus’ and The Hindu - Future India Club (FIC) here received overwhelming response on Sunday. As many as 577 aspirants from various parts of the city have registered for the programme and attended the event held at Xion Technologies at Chinnamushidiwada in Pendurthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Thinkplus founder Rama Krishna, a graduate from IIM Udaipur, said that the main motto of the mock examination was to provide an experience for the candidates before they appear at the main CAT(Common Admission Test), so that they could to improve on time management, learning from their mistakes etc.

He interacted with the candidates and received their feedback, who mostly said that the paper was moderately tough. Some of the candidates informed him that they had to spend 20 to 30 minutes on a single question. “We have less than one month of time for the CAT. Candidates need right kind of planning and intensify preparation and use this as an experience,” he said.

Sandeep, a graduate from IIM Calcutta with 99.3 percentile, said that it is very important to assess the question paper, which helps in time management. He also suggested the candidates to skip the question which takes more time and move on to the next one. He also shared his experiences when he had appeared for CAT.

“I always felt Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude were my favourite topics, while verbal was tough. However, when I was taking the exam, verbal was easy for me, DILR and QA were difficult,” he said.

Ram Pavan, a graduate from IIM Udaipur, who had attended CAT in 2020, said that mock tests like these would be really helpful for the candidates appearing for the main examination, to strategise their preparation, identify weak areas and to get better percentile.

Sridhar, who appeared for the mock test, thanked The Hindu and Thinkplus for organising the examination.

“The paper was tough to be honest. Questions seemed to be easy, but they are not so. I was taking more time for some questions. I really want to improve in some areas,” he said.

