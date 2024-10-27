ADVERTISEMENT

Mock CAT exam conducted by The Hindu FIC & Thinkplus evokes overwhelming response in Visakhapatnam

Updated - October 27, 2024 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The mock test will help candidates in improving their time management and learning from their mistakes, says Thinkplus founder Rama Krishna

The Hindu Bureau

Sandeep, a graduate from IIM Calcutta, speaking to the CAT aspirants, after the mock CAT examination organised by The Hindu FIC & Thinkplus, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The ‘Mock CAT Exam Test before Real CAT Exam’ organised by ‘Thinkplus’ and The Hindu - Future India Club (FIC) here received overwhelming response on Sunday. As many as 577 aspirants from various parts of the city have registered for the programme and attended the event held at Xion Technologies at Chinnamushidiwada in Pendurthi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students appearing for the mock CAT examination organised by The Hindu FIC and Thinkplus in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Speaking on the occasion, Thinkplus founder Rama Krishna, a graduate from IIM Udaipur, said that the main motto of the mock examination was to provide an experience for the candidates before they appear at the main CAT(Common Admission Test), so that they could to improve on time management, learning from their mistakes etc.

He interacted with the candidates and received their feedback, who mostly said that the paper was moderately tough. Some of the candidates informed him that they had to spend 20 to 30 minutes on a single question. “We have less than one month of time for the CAT. Candidates need right kind of planning and intensify preparation and use this as an experience,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep, a graduate from IIM Calcutta with 99.3 percentile, said that it is very important to assess the question paper, which helps in time management. He also suggested the candidates to skip the question which takes more time and move on to the next one. He also shared his experiences when he had appeared for CAT.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I always felt Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude were my favourite topics, while verbal was tough. However, when I was taking the exam, verbal was easy for me, DILR and QA were difficult,” he said.

Ram Pavan, a graduate from IIM Udaipur, who had attended CAT in 2020, said that mock tests like these would be really helpful for the candidates appearing for the main examination, to strategise their preparation, identify weak areas and to get better percentile.

Sridhar, who appeared for the mock test, thanked The Hindu and Thinkplus for organising the examination.

“The paper was tough to be honest. Questions seemed to be easy, but they are not so. I was taking more time for some questions. I really want to improve in some areas,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US