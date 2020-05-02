Mobile rythu bazaars catering to needs of people, says JC

To help apartment residents get vegetables without much hardship during the lockdown, 58 mobile rythu bazaars supplied 1037.3 quintals to them so far, according to Joint Collector and Chairman of committee on the prices of essential commodities L. Shiva Shankar. On Saturday, 112.5 quintals was supplied.

The 158 rythu bazaars in the district, including additional, mobile and municipal markets, sold 3,344 quintals of vegetables on Saturday. Supply of vegetables through delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy began on April 27. Vegetables cost 16% more than that of rythu bazaar prices on these platforms.

Of the 816.18 tonnes of bananas received from Kadapa district, 651.34 tonnes were sold till Saturday.

On the e- commerce platform, 4,528 received essential commodities through home delivery on Saturday.

While 20,360 applied so far for e-pass for vehicles, 10,006 were issued the passes.

Ration supply

In the third phase of free ration supply, till Saturday 58.38% was achieved covering 7.26 lakh of the 12.45 lakh white ration card holders.