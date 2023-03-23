MLC poll results: YSRCP has no place in ‘final’, says Ganta

March 23, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has recalled that the YSRCP leaders had described the MLC elections as ‘semi-finals’. “Now that the ruling party has lost in the semi-finals, it has no place in the finals (2024 election),” he said.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the TDP leader said the MLC election results showed that the voters wanted the TDP to return to power in 2024. “The YSRCP had sought one chance from the people and they exhausted it. The mock poll conducted by the YSRCP by utilising the services of senior Ministers also failed,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding that Yuva Galam padayatra of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh was yielding rich dividends.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the graduate voters from 108 constituencies voted the TDP in the MLC elections. “Now, some YSRCP leaders also favoured the TDP. The success of TDP, which has 23 MLAs in the Assembly, winning on March 23 is significant. The voters are averse to the dictatorial attitude of the Chief Minister,” he added.

TDP leaders Gandi Babji, Pasarla Prasad and Chikkala Vijaya Babu were also present.