ADVERTISEMENT

MLC poll results: YSRCP has no place in ‘final’, says Ganta

March 23, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The YSRCP had sought one chance from the people and they exhausted it, says TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao. | Photo Credit: File photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has recalled that the YSRCP leaders had described the MLC elections as ‘semi-finals’. “Now that the ruling party has lost in the semi-finals, it has no place in the finals (2024 election),” he said.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the TDP leader said the MLC election results showed that the voters wanted the TDP to return to power in 2024. “The YSRCP had sought one chance from the people and they exhausted it. The mock poll conducted by the YSRCP by utilising the services of senior Ministers also failed,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding that Yuva Galam padayatra of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh was yielding rich dividends.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the graduate voters from 108 constituencies voted the TDP in the MLC elections. “Now, some YSRCP leaders also favoured the TDP. The success of TDP, which has 23 MLAs in the Assembly, winning on March 23 is significant. The voters are averse to the dictatorial attitude of the Chief Minister,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders Gandi Babji, Pasarla Prasad and Chikkala Vijaya Babu were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US