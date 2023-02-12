ADVERTISEMENT

MLC Madhav calls on accident victims in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

February 12, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh Graduate Constituency MLC P.V.N. Madhav, from the BJP, visited the injured in Saturday’s RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant tragic incident, at a corporate hospital here on Sunday. He said that in case of emergency, he would provide support to airlift the patients to Mumbai. He also urged the steel plant management to strengthen security measures.

Nine persons, including four employees and five contract workers, were injured in the incident.

Police sources said, “The treatment is on and two or three persons have to be airlifted to Mumbai.”

