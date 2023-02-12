MLC graduates’ election fever grips six districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

February 12, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Election fever has gripped the six districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) after the release of the MLC election schedule for the biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council scheduled to be held on March 13 to elect 13 MLCs, including one from the NCAP Graduates’ Constituency.

As per the schedule, Election Commission of India (ECI) will issue the notification on February 16. Last date for filing of nominations is February 23. Scrutiny of nominations is February 24. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 27. Polling will be held on March 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Counting of votes will take place on March 16.

Early last year, YSR Congress Party had announced Sitamraju Sudhakar as its candidate, while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) recently announced Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao as its candidate. Koredla Rama Prabha is the candidate from the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF). Eerle Sriram Murthy is TDP rebel. BJP and Jana Sena Party have not announced their candidates yet, but the incumbent P.V.N. Madhav may again contest from the BJP, the party sources said.

Political analysts said that there has been a lot of change compared to the 2017 elections. The number of voters has almost doubled this year. The total number of registered voters as per the final list released on December 30, 2022 is 2,83,749. Their number may cross 3 lakh as the Election Commission (EC) has allowed graduates (Graduates up to 2019) to register till mid-February. In 2017, registered graduate voters were only 1.7 lakh in the NCAP region.

With the election code of conduct in place, the election authorities have started making arrangements with officials and police assigned to the polling stations in the NCAP area. According to official sources, 395 plus polling booths will be set up in each mandal of the region, with 1,400 voters per polling booth. Though there are only 53 voters in Upper Seeleru on the Andhra-Odisha border, a polling booth has been set up. The ballot boxes of all the six districts will be kept under tight security in the strongroom at Swarna Bharti Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam city.

Mr. Madhav’s tenure will end on March 29. BJP won the MLC seat for the first time after the reconstitution of the AP Legislative Council in 2007. The then ruling TDP supported the BJP in the 2017 elections. Madhav won by a margin of 5,712 votes against the then PDP candidate Avadhanula Aja Sharma.

NCAP then consisted of three districts. But is now divided into Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam-Parvathipuram, ASR-Paderu, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.

Speaking to The Hindu, PDF candidate Rama Prabha said, “This time we will definitely win the seat. Issues like the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant and the present status of YSR Congress Party-led State government will favour the PDF, which lost to the BJP in 2017 by a margin of 5,000 votes.”

TABLE

Graduate electors announced latest (December 30, 2022)

Srikakulam – 51356

Vizianagaram – 58059

Manyam-Parvatipuram – 18357

ASR-Paderu – 11424

Visakhapatnam – 103459

Anakapalli – 41094

North Coastal Andhra – 283749