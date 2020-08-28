MLC demands action against YSRCP leader

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 August 2020 23:49 IST

‘Accused attacked family members of a village volunteer’

MLC and BJP Floor Leader in the AP Legislative Council P.V.N. Madhavsubmitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner on Friday demanding stern action against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Oolla Chinna for allegedly attacking and injuring the family members of a village volunteer M. Hemalatha.

Mr. Madhav said that the accused had been harassing Hemalatha for the past few days.

She informed the matter to her husband M. Srinivas, who in turn brought it to the notice of the Gram Panchayat.

The accused was summoned by the panchayat and asked to stay away from Hemalatha.

Angered at Hemalatha for bringing the issue to the notice of the public, the accused attacked her husband Srinivas and his brother Prasad, who are both active in the Jana Sena Party (JSP), with a knife on August 27.

Both the victims were severely injured and admitted to the KGH for treatment. Mr. Madhav sought stringent punishment of the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder).